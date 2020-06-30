HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians in need can receive unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks, state officials announced.
The extended benefits are for people who run out of funds provided by unemployment compensation and federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. Payments will be available starting the week of July 4.
There are some limitations associated with the extended benefits. For instance, a person will receive exactly half of the benefits under the extension than they originally did with regular unemployment compensation.
Some of the eligibility requirements include a person being partially or completely unemployed, exhausting their benefits from their most recent claim and receiving the maximum amount of benefits from PEUC.
People collecting PEUC benefits will receive extended benefits automatically once they have exhausted the PEUC benefits.
More information can be found on the Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation’s website.
