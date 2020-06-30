JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Shooting, Wilkinsburg

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 19-year-old young man is recovering after being shot in the torso and right arm in Wilkinsburg.

On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Police Department said county 911 was notified of a shooting in the 1500 block of Hunter Street at approximately 7:14 p.m.

First responders found the victim inside a residence. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

Police are investigating.

Call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS with any information.

