ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 19-year-old young man is recovering after being shot in the torso and right arm in Wilkinsburg.
On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Police Department said county 911 was notified of a shooting in the 1500 block of Hunter Street at approximately 7:14 p.m.
First responders found the victim inside a residence. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
Police are investigating.
Call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS with any information.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
