PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 110 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday and one additional death.
The county-wide total now stands at 2,870 since March 14.
Officials report that 397 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with four more patients hospitalized since Tuesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 160 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 77 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The death toll stands at 187, with 174 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
Out of the new cases, patients are ages 10 to 86, with the median age of new patients at 26.
Deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 23-103, the youngest patients being 23 and 42 years of age. The median age of those who have died is 84.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.