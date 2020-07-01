Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You can still watch Allegheny County’s summer concert series — just not from the South Park and Hartwood Acres ampitheaters. This year, we’re broadcasting it on Pittsburgh’s CW.
The Clarks will play on July 6. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform on July 12. And there will be a “Night of Jazz” on July 29. Frank Vieira will perform with the Hobbs Sisters on July 26.
The music continues through Labor Day weekend. You can see the full schedule of concerts on the Allegheny County Parks’ Facebook page.
