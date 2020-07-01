GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – For many of the students, faculty and staff of the 12 schools in the Greensburg Catholic Diocese, today was a great day.

Bishop of the Greensburg Diocese, Rev. Edward C. Malesic, announced an anonymous donation of $2.4 million for the diocese to develop what he called a “one of a kind scholarship opportunity.”

The diocese announced the gift today in front of Greensburg Central Catholic High School.

“The groundbreaking donation is made to make an immediate and substantial increase in Catholic school enrollment,” diocese spokesperson Jennifer Miele told KDKA.

The donations come at a time where families looking for Catholic school education in Westmoreland, Armstrong, Fayette and Indiana counties are facing unemployment due to coronavirus.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. Maureen Marsteller furthered the point by telling those gathered for the donation announcement that the “national poverty rate in US is 13 percent. In parts of Greensburg, it’s 19 percent.”

In addition to the $2.4 million donation, more than 100 individuals helped with more cash, adding an additional $1.7 million to the funds for what’s earmarked as the Saint John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership.

Colleen Sherman is a teacher and has two children in diocesan schools. She says the donation opens up an entirely new avenue for students to seek a Catholic school education.

As Ms. Sherman put it, “It’s humbling as a parent trying to make ends meet during this difficult time. This is what we’re to do as disciples of Christ, is to help one another and to share and be good stewards.”

Diocese Spokesperson Jen Meile tells KDKA’s Ross Guidotti the diocese expects a 15 percent increase in Catholic school enrollment in the Greensburg Diocese thanks to these donations.

If you want more information about the program, you can go online.