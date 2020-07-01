ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Bar owners and employees in McKeesport protested Allegheny County’s on-site alcohol consumption ban.

The protesters, some with a beer in hand, held up signs and cheered as cars drove by. The new restriction bans on-site consumption of alcohol at bars and restaurants.

They say they have been losing a lot of money with the shutdowns, and they want the county to know they need to reopen their businesses.

KDKA’s Royce Jones was on scene and said police escorted the protesters as they moved through five bars.

Today in McKeesport:

This is NOT a bar crawl.

People are protesting the booze ban in Allegheny County and patronizing 5 local bars. Drinks are to-go. $100 tab open at each place. Bartenders tipped separately. Bottles instead of picket signs. Police are escorting them.

“A lot of these bars are family-owned, and they need the alcohol sales. They shut down all our fundraisers at the fire halls. So we are struggling a little bit,” said Karly Lane, Club 22 bar manager.

They say if the county keeps shutting them down, they may not be able to reopen.