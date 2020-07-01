Comments
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A black bear was seen eating out of a knocked over bird feeder in Murrysville.
A viewer sent in photo and video the bear, which was spotted in a backyard at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The bear knocked over the bird feeder, sat on the ground and ate for a while before going back into the Lillian Kellman Nature Reserve on Woodland Drive.
Wednesday’s bear sighting was the latest in a string of sightings in the Pittsburgh area.
Henry Kacprzyk, with the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, says breeding season is one of the factors to the numerous sightings.
You must log in to post a comment.