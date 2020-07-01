JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:bear, Black Bear, Murrysville, Westmoreland County

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A black bear was seen eating out of a knocked over bird feeder in Murrysville.

(Photo Credit: Erin Kandala)

A viewer sent in photo and video the bear, which was spotted in a backyard at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The bear knocked over the bird feeder, sat on the ground and ate for a while before going back into the Lillian Kellman Nature Reserve on Woodland Drive.

Wednesday’s bear sighting was the latest in a string of sightings in the Pittsburgh area.

Henry Kacprzyk, with the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, says breeding season is one of the factors to the numerous sightings.

Comments