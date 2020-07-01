PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County.
Latest data from the Department of Health reports 73 residents have died at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, while 332 residents and 109 staff members tested positive. It was the hardest hit facility in the state.
The family of Elizabeth Wiles, who was a housekeeper at Brighton, filed the lawsuit in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. The complaint claims the facility’s owner-operator and contractors didn’t protect workers, residents and visitors from coronavirus.
The Department of Health released a report of their inspection findings, which detailed various situations where inspectors found employees lacked masks, did not social distance, did not properly disinfect items and various bathrooms did not have soap or paper towels.
The report said Brighton failed to maintain infection prevention and control, which placed residents in nine of the eleven nursing units in “immediate jeopardy.”
Vanessa Sherod, who is administering her mother’s estate, called Wiles a “hero-mom who beat cancer, who was as passionate about her job as she was her own four children, 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.”
The wrongful death lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
