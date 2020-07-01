PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cocktail server at Rivers Casino has tested positive for coronavirus.
Rivers Casino said the employee was last at work on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the casino decided to eliminate all beverage service on the gaming floor, in addition to following Allegheny County’s alcohol restriction.
The server is the third employee to test positive.
The casino released a statement, saying:
“Rivers Casino Pittsburgh announced today that a cocktail server contracted COVID-19 while attending a social gathering off-property and unrelated to Rivers Casino. This individual last worked on June 30.
The Allegheny County Health Department will contact Team Members or guests who were in close proximity to this individual. The Health Department maintains records of all positive cases in the county.
All alcohol service at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh was discontinued on Monday, June 30, ahead of Allegheny County’s orders to cease on-site consumption of alcohol. Today, the casino has decided to eliminate all beverage service on the gaming floor until further notice.”
