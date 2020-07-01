PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A study by the UPMC Stroke Institute found the number of people going to the hospital for a stroke is down 40 percent since March compared to previous years.

Doctors are trying to get the word out that if you think you are suffering a stroke or even having minor symptoms, it’s important to seek medical care immediately.

Julia Whalen from Penn Hills is enjoying the beach, even more, this year with her boyfriend and two young kids.

She’s grateful to even be there after suffering a stroke on May 5.

“All of a sudden, the right side of my body lost complete mobility, and when I tried to yell for help, somehow, nothing was coming out of my mouth like I thought it would,” Whalen said.

Dr. Ashutosh Jadhav, director of UPMC’s Stroke Institute, says Whalen and her mom did the right thing by getting help quickly, even though there was a stay-at-home order.

“This is a very good example of how we can undo that damage when patients come in early,” Dr. Jadhav says.

Doctors can often reverse the damage from a stroke if patients come in right away, but every minute counts. Even minor symptoms like dizziness and confusion can indicate a bigger stroke will happen in the next 24 hours.

“That’s probably more damaging, not taking care of the stroke symptoms, because of the fear that you’ll be exposed to coronavirus or that the symptoms are just mild and they’re not going to be that devastating long term,” Dr. Jadhav says.

“BE FAST” is a way to remember stroke symptoms:

B: Balance problems

E: Eye movement or vision issues

F: Facial weakness

A: Arm or leg weakness

S: Speech that’s slurred

T: Time is of the essence.

Whalen is getting therapy for her handwriting, but other than that, she’s had no lasting effects.

She says she’s a living example of why it’s so important to seek treatment right away.