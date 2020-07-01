Comments
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – West Homestead firefighters spent time giving back to the community in a different way than battling blazes.
The firefighters volunteered to clean up the Homestead Cemetery.
A few years ago, the cemetery went bankrupt, leaving no one to care for the gravesites.
“It’s a way that we can give back to the community,” said Dave Harhai of the West Homestead Fire Department. “Obviously, through firefighting, helping our community, protecting lives and property, this is just something else we can do to help our community and make it a better place.”
The firefighters cut the grass and trimmed around the headstones.
The founder of the West Homestead Fire Department is buried at the Homestead Cemetery.
