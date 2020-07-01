PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – July is undoubtedly the hottest month of the Pittsburgh year and 2020 is looking to start how you would expect – hot.

Highs on Wednesday will be back in the upper 80s. After Tuesday reaching a high of 88 degrees, it looks like the high will hover around the same today at 87.

Unusually, these hot temperatures are accomplished with light winds blowing in from the northeast. A big part of the reasons for that is sinking air but still unusual to see this set up bringing this type of heat.

Looking ahead, there appears to be little relief from the heat coming over the next couple of days. Highs will just go up with humidity levels also on the rise heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

Thursday and Friday highs will hit the 90s.

Meanwhile, the next few days will be completely dry, but that doesn’t rule out a small, isolated rain chance. The best chance for that rain is on July 4 at around 30 percent.

On July 4, the high will be a bit lower in the high 80s.

Then temperatures shoot back up to the 90s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Looking at the long-range, Pittsburgh will have temperatures flirting with highs in the 90s through next Saturday.

