PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal lawsuit has been filed against four former state troopers and a former state police commissioner for the wrongful conviction of a boy arrested at 11 years old.
Then-11-year-old Jordan Brown was charged in 2009 in the shooting death of his father’s pregnant fiancée, Kenzie Houk.
Brown was exonerated by the Supreme Court in July of 2018. He was 20 years old.
Now the lawsuit claims the only evidence against him was “the coerced and fabricated statement” of his 7-year-old soon-to-be step-sister. The lawsuit claims she was interviewed four times in 14 hours, and her third and fourth statements were built on lies investigators allegedly fed her.
The lawsuit also claims investigators didn’t look at “the most likely suspect.”
Brown spent more than 7 years in juvenile detention.
