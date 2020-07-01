HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court on Wednesday ruled against an effort by Republican state lawmakers to end Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders.
A divided court ruled that a resolution passed with mostly GOP votes was a “legal nullity” because it was not sent to Wolf to sign or veto.
Republican majorities in both chambers, along with a few Democrats, voted to end the emergency disaster declaration that has led to closure of “non-life-sustaining” businesses, bans on large gatherings and orders that people stay at home.
RELATED STORIES:
- Court Schedules Oral Argument For State Senate Republicans’ Lawsuit To Enforce Resolution Ending Gov. Wolf’s Emergency Declaration
- Gov. Tom Wolf, Lawmakers Clash Over Emergency Declaration Which He Says Is Still In Place
- Butler Co. State Rep. Introduces 5 Articles Of Impeachment Against Gov. Tom Wolf
- Gov. Tom Wolf Asks Pennsylvania Supreme Court To Uphold His Coronavirus Shutdown Measures
- Gov. Tom Wolf Has Until Friday To Respond To Lawsuit Over Shutdown Orders
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: 4 Southwestern Counties In The ‘Red’ File Lawsuit Against Gov. Wolf, Saying Business Shutdown Violates
- Constitutional Rights
- U.S. Supreme Court Will Not Hear Challenge To Gov. Wolf’s Shutdown Order Filed By Local Politician And Businesses
The state constitution grants governors the right to approve or veto concurrent resolutions, but the emergency services law included a provision that gave the Legislature power to end disaster proclamations “at any time.”
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.