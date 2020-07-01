JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court on Wednesday ruled against an effort by Republican state lawmakers to end Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders.

A divided court ruled that a resolution passed with mostly GOP votes was a “legal nullity” because it was not sent to Wolf to sign or veto.

Republican majorities in both chambers, along with a few Democrats, voted to end the emergency disaster declaration that has led to closure of “non-life-sustaining” businesses, bans on large gatherings and orders that people stay at home.

The state constitution grants governors the right to approve or veto concurrent resolutions, but the emergency services law included a provision that gave the Legislature power to end disaster proclamations “at any time.”

