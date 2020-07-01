PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh International Airport says it’s seeing about 5,000 passengers a day and expects several hundred more over the holiday weekend.

As people are traveling for Fourth of July, the airport is asking flyers to arrive 2 hours ahead of their flight and know what to expect from the TSA.

The TSA agrees and says with procedures in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, arriving early is the best way to make sure there’s enough time to get your bags checked, complete security screening and get to the gate.

Some changes include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. The Pittsburgh International Airport has floor markings in “Pittsburghese” to help travelers stay 6 feet apart.

TSA officers will be wearing masks and gloves at checkpoints, and screens are set up around travel document checking stations. Instead of handing boarding passes to a TSA officer, travelers should scan their boarding passes themselves.

If you have food in your carry-on bag, the TSA asks you to take it out so an officer won’t have to go through your belongings. They say food sometimes triggers an alarm.

As coronavirus cases spike, the Allegheny County Health Department issued new recommendations for anyone traveling out of state.

“I am strongly recommending all those who have traveled out of state to quarantine for 14 days after returning or get tested and have 2 negative test results at least 48 hours apart,” Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said.

The Allegheny County Health Department says new cases are being reported among younger people out and about traveling, vising bars and going to restaurants. Myrtle Beach, Houston, Nashville, Miami, Tampa and Naples “came up multiple times” during case investigations.