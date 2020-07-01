Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bill Cowher and his wife reportedly tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in April.
According to The Athletic, Cowher said he thinks he caught coronavirus in New York.
The former Steelers coach and his wife weren’t tested when they had symptoms — shaky joints and a slight fever for Cowher and a dry cough for his wife Veronica, followed by the loss of smell and taste — but did test positive for antibodies, The Athletic reports.
The CDC says antibody tests show if you had a previous infection. Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections.
At this time, the CDC says it’s unclear if coronavirus antibody tests provide immunity.
