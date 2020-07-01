Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another Port Authority bus driver has tested positive for coronavirus.
The bus driver works out of the West Mifflin garage and has been in medically-directed quarantine since March 19, Port Authority says. That information was reported to the county health department.
The Port Authority says more than 100 employees are currently not at work because of precautionary self-quarantining, pre-existing health conditions or other coronavirus-related issues.
There are more than 2,600 employees, which includes 1,300 drivers and 800 mechanics.
This is the 17th worker to test positive. Port Authority announced Monday the 16th worker tested positive.
