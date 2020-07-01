NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — It’s still unclear how high school football will look at Martorelli Stadium come the fall, but one thing is for certain right now, football practice is back at North Hills.

The same goes for band practice and the rest of the activities get underway next week. This news comes after the Board of Education approved the district’s return to play health and safety plan for athletics and extracurricular activities at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

“It gets them back to some normalcy and I think they’ve been waiting a long time and we just want to do it right,” said Director of Athletics at North Hills School District Patrick Weber.

The district had to come up with a plan for coaches, athletes and students involved in extra-curricular activities so they could come back to practice safely due to Covid-19.

“Some of the requirements we have for our students and staff is they are going to go through a screening questionnaire for symptoms of COVID-19 as part of their daily routine as well as a temperature check,” said Weber.

On top of that, the district is requiring all students and staff to wear a mask when they can’t social distance properly. Weber said social distancing will be done in a phased approach for indoor activities.

“The first two weeks will be limited to 25 people per indoor space and then hopefully re-evaluate and make sure that we are able to move forward with 50 people per indoor space in the next phase,” said Weber.

As for equipment, Weber said it will constantly be sanitized.

As for the plan for re-opening schools, that’s still preliminary and the district says that vote isn’t scheduled until July 23.