SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested a man accused of being involved in a home invasion in Dormont.
Alphonso Griffin, 29, of South Park Township has been wanted on three warrants since Janaury of this year, according to the sheriff’s office. They allege that Griffin was one of three men to invade a Dormont home on December 22, 2019. The homeowner shot one of the men during the robbery.
Griffin has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of simple assault. Griffin was apprehended without incident by sheriff’s deputies early Wednesday morning. He is at the Allegheny County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.
