PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A community gathered to remember a mentally disabled man killed in a Lincoln-Lemington stabbing.
On Monday, Pittsburgh police arrested Melvin Banks in connection to three stabbings in the Lincoln-Lemington area.
One of those victims was Greg Walker, who died Saturday.
On Wednesday, Walker’s friends and family placed flowers, candles and signs near the Dorothy Day Apartments.
“We’re gonna miss him so much. He was a good kid, good man. His mother is hurting the most. She is just lost without him,” said Daniel McKee, Walker’s stepfather.
