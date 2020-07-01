Comments
TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) – Xtra Innings Sports Bar & Grille in Tarentum announced on its Facebook page that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
“Unfortunately we have to close due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19,” the post read.
The restaurant says it immediately contacted the Allegheny County Health Department after learning of the positive test.
According to the restaurant, the employee’s last day of work was Friday.
They also say that they have contacted a cleaning company to clean and sanitize the entire restaurant.
