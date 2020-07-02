PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 233 new Coronavirus cases Thursday and no additional deaths.

The county-wide total now stands at 3,103 since March 14. There are 2,949 confirmed cases and 154 probable cases.

“While an increase in the number of cases was expected – this is larger than expected,” the county health department said. “The expectation is that the numbers will also significantly increase again tomorrow. Wearing masks, washing your hands and maintaining physical distance from others is absolutely essential to keep our community safe – now more than ever. Please limit travel and errands to only those that are necessary. Please take the necessary steps to protect those around you. Your vigilance can allow us to keep our businesses open and continue to support the economy.”

Officials report that 401 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with four more patients hospitalized since Wednesday’s report.

The death toll stands at 187, with 174 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

Out of the new cases, patients are ages 6 months to 99 years old, with the median age of new patients at 29 years old.

Deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 23-103, the youngest patients being 23 and 42 years of age. The median age of those who have died is 84.

“New cases are being assigned to case investigators as additional flex staff have been added and the department will be working shifts throughout the weekend,” the county health department said.

