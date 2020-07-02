PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People from the restaurant industry are currently in downtown Pittsburgh protesting the alcohol ban.

About 30 people have gathered outside the City-County Building. KDKA’s Nicole Ford report the demonstrators range from general managers to servers to bartenders.

HAPPENING NOW —> People from the restaurant industry are currently outside the Allegheny County County building protesting the alcohol ban. Live report coming up on @KDKA at noon. pic.twitter.com/a51W0PzXpy — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) July 2, 2020

They say they want County Executive Rich Fitzgerald to know they don’t agree with the alcohol ban and instead want to put restrictions in place, like limiting the number of patrons allowed in or the number of drinks that can be served.

Allegheny County leaders banned on-site consumption of alcohol at alcohol, bars and any other business establishment after coronavirus cases started to surge. Officials say bars are one reason for increases in positive cases of COVID-19.

Food can still be served for on-site consumption, and cocktails can be offered to-go, but many restaurant workers are once again out of jobs as bars and restaurants prepare for another loss of revenue.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said it’s not fair bars following rules are being punished because of a few “bad actors.”

Fitzgerald told KDKA earlier this week he is willing to consider a compromise once the COVID case numbers respond to the alcohol restriction. Today, the county reported more than 200 coronavirus cases — double Wednesday’s record-setting number.

