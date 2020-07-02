ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is forcing all activities that involve over 25 people to close for one week.

This will include restaurants, bars, casinos and all activities that involve over 25 people. Takeout and delivery will still be available. This will begin July 3 at 12:01 a.m.

“I know that people were angry and frustrated with recent developments including the surge in cases, the prior order and recommendations, as well as the state mask order,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, director of the county health department. “I also realize that this newest order won’t make any of that better but as Health Department Director, I am charged with protecting, promoting, and preserving the health and well-being of all county residents, particularly the most vulnerable. This is not a decision that I’ve made lightly but I believe it’s necessary based on the new cases in the county and the community spread that is occurring.”

This order comes as the Allegheny County Health Department announced 233 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday. Over the last two weeks, the health department has been reporting higher new case numbers for the virus than the county has ever seen since the pandemic hit. Dr. Bogen is also urging Allegheny County residents to not leave their houses unless it is absolutely necessary. This order comes in addition to the on-site alcohol ban announced on Sunday.

The full order can be read here.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.