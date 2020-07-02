PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Allegheny County was ordered to shut back down, the county health department released data on more than 712 new coronavirus cases it has begun to investigate.

The health department says three-fourths of new cases were among people 19 to 49 years old, with 27 being the median age. The 19 to 49 age range now makes up half of all cases reported since the start of the outbreak in Allegheny County.

The health department says the number of cases between 19 to 24 year-olds has doubled since June 20 and now accounts for one-third of new cases.

Since June 20, there have been 31 new hospitalizations, thirteen of which happened in the last three days. Seven people were in their 20s and 30s.

“The trend among new cases remains consistent,” the county says in a press release. “They are younger people who traveled out of state or who visited bars and restaurants in and around the county.”

There were only four people who reported going to protests, and two of those people had also been to bars and restaurants.

The new coronavirus patients named over 40 different bars, restaurants and night clubs. About 15 of those were named multiple times, and at these locations, neither patrons nor employees were wearing masks or practicing social distancing, the health department says.

New cases also reported traveling out of state to at least 60 different places. Popular vacation spots like Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, Miami and Orlando came up, along with other places like Tampa, Clearwater, Raleigh, Youngstown, Houston and Nashville.

The state health department Thursday recommended travelers coming back from 15 different states quarantine.

The 15 states are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.