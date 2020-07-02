BUTLER CO., Pa. (KDKA) — The coronavirus pandemic has grounded flights and halted recreation, but there’s one industry that’s thriving.

Travel experts said as people try to get out while limiting the space they share with others, the RV business is skyrocketing.

“This is absolutely way more than I have seen in 20-plus years,” said Scott Murray, a salesperson at Butler RV Center & Auto Sales

Murray said he sees more than 100 visitors per week who are looking to get away without getting the coronavirus.

“They want to go on vacations. They have vacations scheduled but they don’t want to stay in hotels because of the COVID issue,” said Murray.

KDKA took a tour to see how comfortable, yet costly, camper life can be.

We first looked at the Cherokee. It looks tiny on the outside but once opened up, there’s enough space for a family of six. This one costs around $25,000.

We also went inside the Highland Ridge. It’s a more luxurious space but with a heftier price tag. This one costs around $70,000.

But Murray said it’s worth it in the long run.

“You pay $250 a month for a travel trailer. You can pay that for two nights of hotel,” said Murray.

AAA travel agents also shared some tips with KDKA.

They said if you are a first-time RV buyer, request a pull-through instead of a back-in camping spot because your driving skills may not be sharp yet.

They also said call ahead and make a reservation with your campground because those are filling up fast this holiday weekend.