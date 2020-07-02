Comments
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The body of a man who fell into a creek at McConnells Mill State Park has been recovered.
On Friday, the park manager announced the body of Jeff Hanby II was recovered at the park.
Search efforts began on May 2 when Hanby slipped from a rock and fell into Slippery Rock Creek.
“We are thankful to bring this closure to the family and friends and greatly appreciate the assistance throughout from numerous rescue and first responder organizations,” park manager Dustin Drew said in a release.
You must log in to post a comment.