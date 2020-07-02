BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – This year’s Butler Farm Show has been canceled because of coronavirus.

In a letter posted to Facebook, the president of the Butler Farm Show board of directors says “this is not a decision we have taken lightly.”

The Facebook post says that board members looked at “every possible option.”

The letter cites regulations in Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan that prohibit large gatherings with more than 250 people. It also says the board of directors doesn’t believe the farm show can be both safe and enjoyable because of CDC guidelines.

“It saddens us that we will not be able to spend time this summer with our extended Farm Show family,” the letter reads. “We have learned lessons from this pandemic and our focus now will be on applying what we have learned to go forward with our 2021 Farm Show.”