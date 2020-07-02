JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority announced a construction project that will delay bus and light-rail services to the South Hills for two years.

Crews will replace lighting and cables inside the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel, starting Monday. The work will be from 8 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

The T and any bus that uses the tunnel will be detoured through Allentown.

Riders should plan for trips to take an additional 10 minutes in both directions, the Port Authority said.

