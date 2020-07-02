Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority announced a construction project that will delay bus and light-rail services to the South Hills for two years.
Crews will replace lighting and cables inside the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel, starting Monday. The work will be from 8 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.
The T and any bus that uses the tunnel will be detoured through Allentown.
Riders should plan for trips to take an additional 10 minutes in both directions, the Port Authority said.
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel will be closed for repairs each night (8p-4:30a) for nearly two years will be replacing lighting and cable inside the tunnel.
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 2, 2020
