PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cornerstone Care is offering coronavirus testing to anyone regardless of insurance status.

Testing will be available at several drive-thru sites for those with coronavirus symptoms.

To schedule a test at any drive-up location, call 724-947-2257.

Testing schedules are:

Tuesdays & Thursdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 1227 Smith Township State Rd in Burgettstown

Thursdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 140 Church St. in Rogersville

Upcoming Cornerstone Care Mobile Medical Unit testing schedule:

7/10/2020 – First United Methodist Church, 500 Thompson Ave, Clairton

7/17/2020 – Clairton City Schools, 501 Waddell Ave., Clairton

7/24/2020 – First United Methodist Church, 500 Thompson Ave., Clairton

7/31/2020 – Clairton City Schools, 501 Waddell Ave., Clairton

