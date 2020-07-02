PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cornerstone Care is offering coronavirus testing to anyone regardless of insurance status.
Testing will be available at several drive-thru sites for those with coronavirus symptoms.
To schedule a test at any drive-up location, call 724-947-2257.
Testing schedules are:
Tuesdays & Thursdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 1227 Smith Township State Rd in Burgettstown
Thursdays 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 140 Church St. in Rogersville
Upcoming Cornerstone Care Mobile Medical Unit testing schedule:
7/10/2020 – First United Methodist Church, 500 Thompson Ave, Clairton
7/17/2020 – Clairton City Schools, 501 Waddell Ave., Clairton
7/24/2020 – First United Methodist Church, 500 Thompson Ave., Clairton
7/31/2020 – Clairton City Schools, 501 Waddell Ave., Clairton
