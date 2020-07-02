Comments
CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The driver of a truck in a crash in Crescent Township was found to have a blood alcohol content greater than six times the legal limit on Wednesday night.
According to the Crescent Township Police Department, the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.
When tested, it was found the driver’s blood alcohol content was .523.
The crash occurred on McGovern Boulevard and damaged a guardrail.
