ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital following a head-on collision near Ellwood City.

The two-vehicle accident occurred around 7:00 on Thursday morning at Route 488 and Wortemburg Road.

One person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated.

They were taken to a hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

A second person involved in the crash refused to be taken to the hospital, according to those on the scene.

