Comments
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital following a head-on collision near Ellwood City.
The two-vehicle accident occurred around 7:00 on Thursday morning at Route 488 and Wortemburg Road.
One person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated.
They were taken to a hospital and their condition is currently unknown.
A second person involved in the crash refused to be taken to the hospital, according to those on the scene.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.