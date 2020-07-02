PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many would say that the best place in Pittsburgh to watch fireworks for the Fourth of July is Mount Washington.

This year, that won’t be the case as there will be no fireworks to be seen.

While the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for many cancellations, it’s also impacting travelers.

Allegheny County officials are recommending those that plan to travel by plane this weekend to arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport two hours early in preparation for long TSA lines.

They also want travelers to consider if the trip they have planned is safe. They say where you’re traveling makes a big difference.

If it’s a low-key camping trip with immediate family, that’s probably okay but if the trip is to a high-risk area like the Carolinas or places with busy bars and little-to-no masks, travelers may want to reconsider.

County officials do say if travelers go to a place with a high number of positive coronavirus cases, they’re suggested upon return to quarantine for 14 days and get a test when they return home.

They do admit that all these changes and precautions are not easy.

“I know it’s hard, people have to work, care for family members, etc…and they stayed home already for a few months and they’re ready to get out,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, the director of the Allegheny County Health Department.

Dr. Bogen also says to wait at least three days to get tested after returning from a coronavirus hot spot.

She says that if a traveler tests too soon, they could miss detecting the virus and get a positive result.