PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a high-anticipated tour that was supposed to be coming to PNC Park on August 15.
Fall Out Boy, Green Day, and Weezer announced in May that their “Hella Mega Tour” was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the tour is scheduled to come to PNC Park on August 19, 2021.
The tour announced on Twitter that the tickets purchased for original dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates in 2021.
Dates up on https://t.co/SgfTswSC50 pic.twitter.com/rTPH2PiR0K
— Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) July 1, 2020
The tour also told fans that if they are unable to attend, the vendor they purchased tickets from will email them with instructions on getting a refund.
