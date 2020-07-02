PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus pandemic is impacting area high schools as they begin preparing their teams for possible seasons during the school year.

The North Hills High School football team had some tough workouts on Thursday and Friday. It was hot and harder to breathe with masks on.

Now practices have been put on hold until at least Monday after Allegheny County revealed another record-breaking day of coronavirus infections.

All activities have been canceled through the weekend, including bank, cross country and drama.

They will reevaluate the activities on Monday. The news comes on the heels of two players trying out for the hockey team testing positive for coronavirus.

All players and families have been notified, but school officials were unavailable for interviews on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Shaler High School canceled its football practice after one player learned he may have been exposed to coronavirus.