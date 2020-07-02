PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There was a bit of a relief from the heat on Wednesday but that won’t last into Thursday.

Highs will be back up around 90 degrees, with Pittsburgh just missing the 90-degree mark, topping out at 88. Winds will be coming from the north at 5-10 miles per hour.

The big story right now is that the weather is going to be hot starting on Friday and through all of next week. There could be an impressive streak of days with high temperatures in the 90s.

On average, in the month of July, the expectation is five days hitting the 90-degree mark.

Temperatures could hit 90 or higher five times over the next seven days.

