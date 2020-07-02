PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood and Sandcastle Water Park are postponing their reopenings.

On Friday, Kennywood said the parks will not be reopening on July 6 amid a coronavirus surge and stay at home protocol in Allegheny County.

“Our top priority at Kennywood and Sandcastle is the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members, and the community at large. While we are looking forward to the start of our Summer Season, we understand the reasoning behind the recent order and stay at home request, and will do our part by postponing our scheduled July 6 opening,” Kennywood told KDKA in a statement. “We believe strongly in the plan developed by our teams at Kennywood and Sandcastle to best protect the health and safety of all those visiting and working at our parks. We will continue to work towards opening this summer as soon as safely possible and providing the clean, safe and fun experience we have been proud to provide for the Greater Pittsburgh Area since 1898.”

Kennywood and Sandcastle were scheduled to have a Friends & Family Day on July 6, and Season Passholder Previews from July 7-10 before opening to the general public on July 11.

For one week, the Allegheny County Health Department is forcing bars, restaurants and casinos to close, as well as all activities and events with over 25 people to be canceled.

Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen is also recommending “a voluntary stay-at-home protocol” for residents.

This order comes as the Allegheny County Health Department announced 233 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Kennywood did not say when the parks would reopen.