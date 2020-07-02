JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of throwing rocks at officers during riots downtown has been charged.

Pittsburgh Police say 30-year-old Samuel Crawford from Elizabeth turned himself in Thursday.

He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, riot and endangering another person.

Investigators released his photo in June hoping to identify him for allegedly throwing rocks at police during protests on May 30.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.

