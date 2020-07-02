MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon Police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into unlocked vehicles in the Sunset Hills neighborhood.
Police allege that the suspect committed thefts when breaking into the vehicles, although they did not specify what was stolen. The suspect has a tattoo on his right calf, according to police.
Mt. Lebanon Police are asking people to call 911 if they have any information about the suspect.
CRIME ALERT – The MLPD is attempting to identify a male who has been involved in several thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Sunset Hills area. He has a tattoo on his right calf. Contact the MLPD via 9-1-1 if you have any information to help identify this male. pic.twitter.com/RpZqcrqkUZ
— Mt. Lebanon Police (@MtLebanonPolice) July 2, 2020
