JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Police, Sunset Hills, Suspect Search

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon Police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into unlocked vehicles in the Sunset Hills neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: Mt. Lebanon Police Department Twitter)

Police allege that the suspect committed thefts when breaking into the vehicles, although they did not specify what was stolen. The suspect has a tattoo on his right calf, according to police.

Mt. Lebanon Police are asking people to call 911 if they have any information about the suspect.

Comments