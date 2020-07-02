CRANBERRY (KDKA) — There are three probable Coronavirus cases at an Olive Garden in Cranberry, according to an Olive Garden spokesperson.
The restaurant is located at 1716 Route 228 in Cranberry Township.
Olive Garden management was informed of their employees’ cases last week. Two of the employees last worked June 24 and one worked on June 25. Management does not have documentation officially confirming the cases, but they are treating them as positive cases.
The employees are not to return until they have a medical excuse or have met CDC guidelines.
Olive Garden management says that the restaurant was thoroughly cleaned both times they were alerted to the positive cases as per CDC guidelines. Olive Garden also says that they are taking proactive measures every day, such as having temperature checks, screening questions, a mandatory mask rule and constant cleaning of the facility.
You must log in to post a comment.