PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Flames forced several families out of their apartments in Penn Hills overnight.

They won’t be allowed back into the building any time soon because of heavy heat and smoke damage inside.

Six units were affected by the fire that broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning along Penn Pleasant Drive.

Five families, totaling 12 people, are without a home due to this fire. Along with the people, also a few dogs and cats are displaced.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but everyone else was unharmed.

According to the fire chief, the fire started in the kitchen of one of the lower apartments.

“Tremendous amount of smoke damage and a lot of electrical damage, and the kitchen was on fire in one apartment,” said Chief John Capone, Penn Hills VFD, North Bessemer.

According to Chief Capone, the building needs a lot of electrical work and repairs. The Red Cross has been called in to help.

The Fire Marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas will have more on KDKA Morning News.