UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Penn State says a 21-year-old college student died of coronavirus complications.

Twenty-one-year-old Juan Garcia from Allentown died June 30 of respiratory failure and coronavirus, the university says.

The College of Earth and Mineral Sciences student was living off campus in State College when he started to feel sick, the university says. He went home June 19 and was tested for coronavirus June 20.

The university is now doing contact tracing to find people in close contact with Garcia. He’s the first Penn State student to die from coronavirus.

“We are profoundly saddened to learn about Juan’s untimely death during this pandemic,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims in a press release.

“While I did not know Juan personally, we have learned through conversations with those closest to him that this young man had a remarkable spirit and was greatly loved. I know our entire campus community sends our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they grieve this unthinkable loss. It is a poignant reminder that no one among us is immune to the worst consequences of this virus.”

Garcia’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses. It has raised more than $17,000 — surpassing its $10,000 goal.

The university says it is in touch with his family and offering support.