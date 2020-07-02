PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Desperate would be a good word to describe health and government leaders looking for a way to turn back the rising tide of coronavirus cases.

Mask wearing has become the COVID controversy, with the President saying it’s a matter of personal choice, anti-maskers saying it’s an infringement on rights and Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine saying it’s the best way to re-flatten the curve.

So Dr. Levine put it in the form of a statewide order. Once you leave your home, you need to be wearing a mask unless you are somewhere alone.

“It’s good, it’s good. Everyone should wear one to protect each other,” said Lois Dawson of Latrobe.

James Davis is alarmed by the rising case numbers and thinks Dr. Levine is on the right track.

“I think it’s appropriate at the time being,” he said.

Kelsey Pennix who lives in Sheraden is not so sure.

“I don’t think it’s as serious as people are making it,” Pennix said.

Janet Long views it as an insurance policy.

“If it’s protecting you or your loved ones at home, you should have it on,” Long said.

No surprise that Janet’s 10-year-old granddaughter Victoria Warman understands, but doesn’t like wearing her mask.

“It’s a little scary because you know something is going on in the world,” Warman said.

From downtown to Mt. Lebanon, Edgewood, and Regent Square more people were masking up today, and those without a mask had one handy to put on.

As Jim Beam of Wexford says, “When I’m close to people, when I pick up my food or go inside.”

Jonathan LaRosse of Burgettstown just doesn’t understand the mask-less.

“You catch this, the options, you could die, so I don’t think it’s worth taking the risk,” he said.

Lois Dawson says law enforcement should crack down.

“If you want the virus to go down, that’s what you have to do, that’s what you have to do,” she said.

But don’t expect to see a wholesale distribution of mask violation tickets. The governor calls enforcement “education about the order for those not in compliance.” And Pittsburgh Police say they will continue “counseling people on the importance of proper physical distancing and wearing masks.”