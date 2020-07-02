PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh announced nine students and four faculty members have tested positive for coronavirus in the last week.
The 14 positive tests between June 26 and Thursday bring the university’s total to 19.
“These numbers do not include university members who have tested positive but have not been in campus facilities in over 14 days, past cases where patients have recovered or unconfirmed cases,” Pitt says on its website.
According to The Pitt News, university spokesperson Kevin Zwick said the impacted individuals are isolating in a designated location on campus with medical support and oversight or at their off-campus residence until they recover.
The university’s increase in cases comes as Allegheny County attempts to fend off rising cases.
The Allegheny County Health Department is forcing bars, restaurants and casinos to close, as well as all activities and events with over 25 people to be canceled for one week.
This order comes as the Allegheny County Health Department announced 233 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday.
