PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is closing its service center for deep cleaning after an employee’s family member tested positive for coronavirus.
A letter sent to PPS staff members says the district learned an employee who worked out of the warehouse and service center has a family member with coronavirus. The employee hasn’t been at work since last Friday.
Before that, the district says the employee mostly worked in the service center but also had “short visits” to Crescent Early Childhood Center, Fulton, Oliver City-wide, Brashear, Pioneer and South Brook.
The service center will be closed and cleaned on Thursday, then will reopen July 6 after the holiday weekend.
“We will continue to keep staff updated when we are alerted to a potential exposure of COVID-19,” the letter says.
