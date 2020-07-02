Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Silky’s Pub in Bloomfield is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for the Coronavirus.
The employee was one of several who traveled out-of-state and worked when they returned. So far, only one has tested positive for the virus, but the results for the others are still pending. The employees worked on June 28, June 29 and June 30.
All employees have been asymptomatic, according to management. The establishment is shutting down indefinitely until all staff test negative.
