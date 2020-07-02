JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
Filed Under:Bloomfield, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Silky's Pub

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Silky’s Pub in Bloomfield is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The employee was one of several who traveled out-of-state and worked when they returned. So far, only one has tested positive for the virus, but the results for the others are still pending. The employees worked on June 28, June 29 and June 30.

Update: Several of our staff members recently traveled out of state and have worked since they returned. One has tested…

Posted by Silky’s Pub on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

All employees have been asymptomatic, according to management. The establishment is shutting down indefinitely until all staff test negative.

