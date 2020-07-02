Comments
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) – An employee from the Whole Foods in the South Hills has tested positive for coronavirus.
Out of concern for the worker’s privacy, a spokesperson didn’t confirm when the employee last worked, or if they had any contact with customers.
The Whole Foods location in our area are open and require temperature checks and masks for anyone working in the store.
All customers are also asked to wear masks and has put social distancing guidelines in place. Masks are now mandatory in Pennsylvania.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.