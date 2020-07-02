Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC Presbyterian has temporarily closed one unit after several employees were potentially exposed to coronavirus outside the hospital.
UPMC says in a statement that patients in that unit were not exposed and have been moved to other units.
All the employees potentially exposed are quarantining at home.
“The closure does not impact hospital functions. UPMC hospitals are safe and ready to provide care for the communities we serve,” the statement reads.
