MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia University says it learned 13 new coronavirus cases were reported today, with at least 10 of those cases in students.
Several of the students have been on the WVU Health Sciences Morgantown and Eastern Campuses in the last week, the university says. No patients were exposed to the affected students.
The university says local officials are working to retrace students’ movements and reach out to other students the infected may have been in close contact with.
Known close contacts of the students have been quarantined and will be monitored over the next 14 days.
Affected areas at both Health Sciences Centers will be deep cleaned.
