PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temps in Pittsburgh today were the hottest since September of 2018.

The National Weather Services says today’s temperature of 91 degrees is the highest since 94 degrees on Sept. 4 of 2018.

And there’s plenty more where that came from. KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says it’s going to be hot, hot, hot!

We are in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region again Friday and it’s only going to get a bit hotter and more humid over the next several days.

Dry air is in place and sunshine abounds. We have very slight rain chances, mainly in the Laurels and Ridges over the weekend for maybe a passing shower in spots, but it will be few and far between there and dry everywhere else across the KDKA area.

There it is: Second 90 degree day this year (first one was June 9th) and the warmest temp in PIT since 9/4/18. Stay cool, everyone! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0XE9aSs2Ap — Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) July 3, 2020

Temperatures will average 5 to 10 degrees above our normal high of 82 and we could see a stretch of nearly nine days in the lower to mid 90s.

Make sure you stay cool, the shade, A/C and stay hydrated, watch out for your pets and just take it easy this Independence Day weekend.

The Muggy Meter shows the sticky air returns this holiday weekend! I have more 90s in my forecast next on @KDKA news at 4 PM! pic.twitter.com/LC7t2eGULs — Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) July 3, 2020

